JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know

The centralised free vaccination policy began on June 21 under which the government will provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, vaccine, vaccination, covid-19

The centralised free vaccination policy began on June 21 under which the government will provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in a televised address to the nation and said the central government would take over the nationwide vaccination drive, and the Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18. The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.

Listen to the podcast to understand the new vaccination policy

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 21 2021. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU