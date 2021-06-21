Odisha coronavirus update: 3,031 fresh cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

Odisha on Monday registered



3,031 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 8,80,533, while the death toll mounted to 3,633 with 43 more fatalities, a health department official said.

The coastal state now has 36,633 active cases, and a total of 8,40,214 patients have recovered from the disease, including 50,288 since Sunday, he said.

Of the new infections detected from all the 30 districts, 1,738 were from quarantine centres and the remaining were local-contact cases.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of 381 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (295), Balasore (290) and Jajpur (226).

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of forty three Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."



The single-day fatalities include seven deaths in Khurda and five each in Bargarh and Cuttack.

Altogether, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, the official said.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.31 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 61,000 on Sunday. The positivity rate stands at 6.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, Odisha also began a ramped-up vaccination drive during the day, aiming at inoculating 3 lakh people daily in 1,220 vaccination centres. The state has 13,94,620 vaccine doses in stock.

The Centre has supplied 6,88,300 doses, while the remaining 7,06,320 shots were procured by the Odisha government, another official said, adding, immunisation of all age groups will be carried out.

The state has planned five sessions in each block and Notified Area Councils, 10 sessions in each municipality and at least 20 in each municipal corporation.

Additional sessions can be arranged by the district administration if required, said Bijay Panigrahi, the state's nodal officer for the vaccination drive.

