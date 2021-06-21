Man in Odisha given two doses of vaccine within 30 minutes duration

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Coronavirus LIVE: Covid-19 vaccine dry run concludes in four states
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to meet CMs over vaccine rollout on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: More than 13 mn vaccine doses administered, says govt
-
A 51-year-old man in Odisha's
Mayurbhanj district was administrated two doses of COVID-19 vaccine within only 30 minutes, official sources said.
The man identified as Prasanna Kumar Sahu of Raghupur village had visited the temporary vaccination camp at the Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur for the first dose after booking a slot on Saturday.
After taking the first dose, he was under observation for 30 minutes during which a nurse erroneously administered another dose of the vaccine to him, Sahu said.
"I raised the alarm, but by that time, the nurse had already administered the vaccine," Sahu said.
He was asked to undergo observation for two more hours and was given ORS drink, centre observer Rajendra Behera said, adding that the man was sitting at the vaccination place instead of going to the observation room.
"It was by mistake he was administered the second dose," Behera said.
Betanati Community Health Centre in-charge, Dr Sipun Panda told PTI that he was aware about the complaint and an inquiry committee will take up the matter before taking any action against the person responsible.
Dr Panda said there was no such adverse reaction in Sahu's body.
Sahus condition was stated to be stable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU