Govt's war against winter smog in Delhi: Action plan and other key updates

The national capital's air quality hit an eight-month low with the air quality index (AQI) at 312 on Thursday. The last time Delhi had a worse air day was February 12 when the AQI was at 320.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
