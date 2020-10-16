JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Business Standard

Govt's war against winter smog in Delhi: Action plan and other key updates

Listen to the podcast to know about Delhi pollution and the measures to control it by the Centre as well as Kejriwal government

Topics
Air Quality Index | Delhi Pollution | Delhi air quality

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi's India Gate monument stands shrouded in smog in 2019. (Bloomberg)

The national capital's air quality hit an eight-month low with the air quality index (AQI) at 312 on Thursday. The last time Delhi had a worse air day was February 12 when the AQI was at 320.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Listen to the Podcast for more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, October 16 2020. 12:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.