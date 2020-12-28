Ground report: How Covid hit life in Theog, a small hill town in Himachal

Theog is just one of the many tourist places in Himachal that have taken a hard knock because of the pandemic. Tourists are down to a trickle, business has reduced to a fraction of what it used to be. From musicians to event organisers, sellers of wares to beauticians, all seem to be waiting desperately for the contagion to end. The town may be small and tucked away in the remote of Himachal Pradesh, but people here are not oblivious to the developments around vaccine and the many measures announced by the Centre to limit the spread of the virus.

In this ground report, nivedita Mookerji speaks to the local people in Theog to gauge their mood as they await the new year and some good news around vaccine.