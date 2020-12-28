Delhi records 564 fresh cases and 21 fatalities; positivity rate below 1%

-
Delhi recorded 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in five months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, authorities said.
The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, they said, adding that over 57,463 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday.
Delhi had reported 757 cases on Sunday, 655 on Saturday, 758 on Friday and 1,063 on Thursday.
As many as 32,484 RT-PCR tests and 24,979 rapid antigen tests were conducted onSunday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.
On July 27, Delhi had recorded 613COVID-19 cases. The city had reported 652 coronavirus cases on August 16 and787 on August 17.
The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 6,297 on Monday from 6,713 on Sunday.
The highest single-day spike in the city till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11.
According to the bulletin, of the total number of 18,774 beds in COVID hospitals, 16,275 are vacant.
The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count crossing the 60,000-mark on several times.
The number of tests done per million as on Monday was over 4.42 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 84 lakh.
The bulletin said 6,06,644 patients have recovered, have been discharged or have migrated from the city so far.
The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 4,563 on Monday from 4,931 on Sunday, the authorities said.
