Has India crossed Covid-19 peak? Five key updates about the virus

Health minister has revealed country's vaccination plans for coronavirus. And according to him, 200-230 million of India's population will get the vaccine by July 21.
The government has also asked states to submit list of populations that would receive the vaccine on priority, especially health workers.Finance Ministry said that India may have crossed the Covid-19 peak and the country is well on the recovery path now. The ministry commented taking into account the caseload data for the 14 day period from September 17-30. Listen to the Podcast for more
