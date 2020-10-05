16 new coronavirus cases in Andaman and Nicobar; tally rises to 3,884

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,884 on Monday as 16 more people tested positive for the virus, a health official said.

Twelve new patients were detected during contact tracing, while four have travel history, he said.

Seven more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 182 active cases, while 3,649 people have been cured of the disease and 53 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration had till Sunday sent 62,103 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 10 reports were awaited, the official added.

