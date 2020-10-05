Puducherry adds 194 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 29,277

has registered 194



fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 29,277, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Monday.

Four more patients including three women succumbed to the viral infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today taking the toll to 543, he told a virtual press conference.

He said of the total 29,277 COVID-19 infections (after transfer of six cases to Tamil Nadu), the active cases were 4,513 and 24,221 patients were treated and discharged so far.

Rao said 458 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours from hospitals.

While added 171 of the 194 fresh cases today, Karaikal had 16 and Yanam had seven.

No new case was reported in Mahe region, Rao said.

He said that the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent and the recovery rate was 82.73 per cent.

The 194 new cases were identified after examination of 3,391 samples.

The Minister said so far 2,06,509 samples were tested and it was found that 1,73,957 samples were negative and result of the examination of the remaining samples was awaited.

While one patient died in Puducherry, the remaining three (all women) died in the Government GH in Karaikal, he added.

