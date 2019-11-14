Here's the full story of the Sabarimala temple case so far

Supreme Court on Thursday said that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to alone and was prevalent in other religions as well.



The court referred all review pleas to a larger seven-judge bench seeking review of its 2018 ruling that allowed menstruating women to enter the temple in Kerala.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave its judgment this morning after hearing as many as 65 petitions - including 56 review petitions and four fresh writ petitions and five transfer pleas - which were filed after its verdict sparked violent protests in Kerala.



On September 28, 2018, the top court opened the gates of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala dedicated to Lord Ayyappa to the women in the age group of 10-50, saying it was violative of their fundamental rights and constitutional guarantees.The court’s verdict sparked protests across Kerala, mainly led by caste outfits like the NSS and right-wing Hindu organisations of the Sangh Parivar.

Meanwhile, this year, the temple is being opened for the two-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16 and the verdict has come just two days before it.

Listen to the podcast to know how the Sabarimala Temple Case evolved over time