Children's Day 2019: These are the rights that children have in India

Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the 6-14 year age group
Article 21-A in the Constitution of India provide free and compulsory education of all children in the age group of six to fourteen years as a Fundamental Right in such a manner as the State may, by law, determine. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, means that every child has a right to full time elementary education of satisfactory and equitable quality in a formal school which satisfies certain essential norms and standards.
Right to be protected from any hazardous employment
In 2001, an estimated 1% of all child workers, or about 120,000 children in India were in a hazardous job. The Constitution of India in the Fundamental Rights and the Directive Principles of State Policy prohibits child labour below the age of 14 years in any factory or mine or castle or engaged in any other hazardous employment (Article 24).
Right to be protected from abuse and occupations unsuited to their age or strength
Right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner
Article 39(f) provides children right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner and in conditions of freedom and dignity and guaranteed protection of childhood and youth against exploitation and against moral and material abandonment.
Right to early childhood care and education
Originally, the Constitution of India, in a Directive Principle contained in article 45, has made a provision for free and compulsory education for all children up to the age of fourteen years within ten years of promulgation of the Constitution. But government could not achieve this goal even after 50 years of adoption of this provision. So the changed article 45 of the Constitution provides right to early childhood care and education to all children until they complete the age of six years.
