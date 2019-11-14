Children's Day 2019: These are the rights that children have in India

Right to free and compulsory elementary education for all children in the 6-14 year age group

Article 21-A in the Constitution of India provide free and compulsory education of all children in the age group of six to fourteen years as a Fundamental Right in such a manner as the State may, by law, determine. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, means that every child has a right to full time elementary education of satisfactory and equitable quality in a formal school which satisfies certain essential norms and standards.





Right to be protected from any hazardous employment

In 2001, an estimated 1% of all child workers, or about 120,000 children in India were in a hazardous job. The Constitution of India in the Fundamental Rights and the Directive Principles of State Policy prohibits below the age of 14 years in any factory or mine or castle or engaged in any other hazardous employment (Article 24).





Right to be protected from abuse and occupations unsuited to their age or strength

In Article 39(e), the State shall, in particular, direct its policy towards securing the health and strength of workers, men and women, and the tender age of children are not abused and that citizens are not forced by economic necessity to enter vocations unsuited to their age or strength. Government focuses on general development programmes for the economic empowerment of the families of children as well as take action in areas of high concentration of

Right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner

Article 39(f) provides children right to equal opportunities and facilities to develop in a healthy manner and in conditions of freedom and dignity and guaranteed protection of childhood and youth against exploitation and against moral and material abandonment.

Right to early childhood care and education

