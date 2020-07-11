How the world has changed in last 6 months due to Covid-19? Find out

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: No community transmission yet; 26,500 new cases in 24 hours
From Ranchi, Mumbai to Belgium, life in the coronavirus era in 10 pictures
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Global case count exceeds 12 million-mark
Coronavirus LIVE: US cases hit 3 million; India count reaches 719,401
Coronavirus LIVE: UP announces complete weekend lockdown till Monday
-
More than 6 months now when China reported its first coronavirus case in the city of Wuhan.
While this still remains a question if the country tried manipulating data or delayed reporting to the World Health Organisation, it becomes brutally clear that the world needs further research into many aspects of viruses.
Business Standard's Sai Manish explains how the world has evolved in the last 6 months, ever since the first coronavirus case came to light.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU