JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

How the world has changed in last 6 months due to Covid-19? Find out

While this still remains a question if China tried manipulating data or delayed reporting to the WHO, it becomes brutally clear that the world needs further research into many aspects of viruses

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown

Kanishka Gupta & Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

Medics spraying sanitiser on hands before collecting swab sample from a woman at a roadside for Covid-19 test, in Chennai.
Medics spraying sanitiser on hands before collecting swab sample from a woman at a roadside for Covid-19 test, in Chennai.

More than 6 months now when China reported its first coronavirus case in the city of Wuhan.

While this still remains a question if the country tried manipulating data or delayed reporting to the World Health Organisation, it becomes brutally clear that the world needs further research into many aspects of viruses.

Business Standard's Sai Manish explains how the world has evolved in the last 6 months, ever since the first coronavirus case came to light.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU