MMRDA spends Rs 53 cr on makeshift Covid-19 hospital at Mumbai's BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has spent Rs 53 crore on setting up a makeshift Covid hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The has informed RTI activist Anil Galgali that it spent Rs 53 crore on account of constructing the Covid hospital in BKC. With 2,118 beds available in the facility, the expense of each bed is Rs 2,50,000.

Galgali had sought information about the makeshift facility constructed in phase 1 and phase 2 by the

"As per the information given, a total of Rs 53 crore has been spent on this purpose. In the first phase, Rs 14.21 crore was spent on civil and electrical while Rs 21.55 crore was spent in the second phase. The total number of beds installed in both stages is 2,118. In the first phase, Rs 5.26 crore was spent on equipment and material and Rs 12.06 Crore was spent in the second phase. These facilities include oxygen, ICU, dialysis and triage," the statement from read.

"Even if the tenders were not floated, the MMRDA needs to keep all the expenditure information updated and uploaded on its website, so that anyone can easily inspect and avail it," said Galgali.