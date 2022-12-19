How will EAGLE Act help Green Card seekers?
Indians in the US, who have applied for the 'Green Card', have been facing long waiting periods. But, there is a silver lining on the horizon in the form of the EAGLE Act. What is the EAGLE Act?
US green card | Permanent residency | US citizenship
Indian nationals in the US applying for the Permanent Resident Card, commonly referred to as the ‘Green Card’, have been facing long waiting periods – often decades long! But now, there is a silver lining on the horizon in the form of the EAGLE Act. What is the EAGLE Act and how can it help? We decode it in this report.
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 07:00 IST
