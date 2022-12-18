Massive protest in Jodhpur for fire tragedy victims' compensation

Several MLAs, MPs and other politicians took part in a massive here on Sunday to demand compensation for the Bhungra cylinder blast victims from the state government.

On December 8, a cylinder blast in Bhungra of Shergarh division of the district triggered a fire leaving about 50 people injured. At least 35 of those injured in the incident had succumbed by Sunday.

The protesters gathered under the banner of Bhungra Victims' Sangharsh Samiti marched to the district collectorate from the MG Hospital morgue waving black flags and wearing black headbands and ribbon on arms.

They submitted a memorandum to the collector addressing state Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The rally was taken out after talks for victim compensation with the administration failed on Saturday. The protesters are still in talks with the district collector.

Bhopal Singh Badla, one of the organisers of the rally, said till their demands are not met, they would not withdraw their agitation and would not accept the bodies of the victims.

According to the Superintendent of the MG Hospital, nine bodies are currently in the hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem or cremation.

The agitators have demanded an ex gratia sum of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the dead and Rs 25 lakh for the injured, besides a government job for the next of kin of the deceased.

They have also demanded the government to declare Surendra Singh, who perished rescuing people from the fire, a martyr.

Another demand they have made is for a special package for Dilip Sain, a makeup artist, who also died while rescuing people from a burning house.

The death toll in the tragedy has risen to 35 with two more victims succumbing to injuries since Saturday.

