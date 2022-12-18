JUST IN
Centre to introduce policy or new law on online gaming soon: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Centre would come out with a proper policy or a new law on online gaming given the impact it has on society

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

gaming

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Centre would come out with a proper policy or a new law on online gaming given the impact it has on society.

During an interaction with reporters here, Vaishnaw, who holds the Railways, Communication and Information Technology portfolio, recalled that recently he had a meeting with the Information Technology Ministers of all the States, who were concerned over the effect of online gaming.

Every State has shown serious concern about the impact online gaming is having on society, particularly the addictive part of it -- people are getting addicted, people are weirdly exhibiting behaviour not within social norms, which is affecting harmony of society, Vaishnav said.

That's why we have taken up a very serious consultation process with all stakeholders. We will be able to come up with a proper policy very soon which might even involve a new law or a regulation, he explained.

He also said the Centre is coming up with Data Bill and Digital India Bill. According to him, Data Bill has evoked good response and it will become a template for the world.

Regarding Digital India Bill, he said it is being drafted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 23:00 IST

