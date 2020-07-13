India adds 57K cases in 2 days; $1 trillion global corporate debt in 2020

India reported 28,701 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 879,466, according to the Health Ministry. Around 23,187 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 500 fatalities in a day.



Maharashtra has seen a spike of 7,827 cases, while Delhi has added 1,573 cases to its tally in the past 24 hours. Karnataka's caseloads are rising at the fastest pace in the country right now.



According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for Covid-19 till July 12. Delhi tops in testing, fares better than national average. Delhi has so far conducted 768.617 tests for Covid-19, which comes out to 38,792 tests per million population, almost 5x of the national average of 8,693 test per million population ratio.



Companies around the world will take on as much as $1 trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, a new study of 900 top firms has estimated. The unprecedented increase will see total global corporate debt jump by 12% to around $9.3 trillion, adding to years of accumulation that has left the world's most indebted firms owing as much as many medium-sized countries.

The World Health Organization has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed cases over a 24-hour period, at over 230,000. India added 28,701 cases in last 24 hours. That means one in every 8 Covid-19 cases added in last 24 hours are in India.



Listen to the podcast for more