India gears up for LPG shortage following attacks on Saudi Aramco

India is facing a peculiar situation. On the one hand, there is a surge in the demand for liquefied petroleum gas or LPG ahead of the festive season. On the other, there is an impending supply crunch, as Saudi Arabia, a key exporter of this cooking fuel, has had to drastically slash production following the attack on its Aramco facility.
According to industry sources, a shortfall in assured LPG supply from Saudi Arabia has created a huge booking backlog across states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab and Goa.
The delivery of cylinders is taking 10 to 15 days in some of the states, LPG distributors said. Maharashtra is especially tricky as the state is going for Assembly elections on October 21. Listen to the podcast to know more
