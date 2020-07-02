India has more than 6 lakh Covid-19 cases, death rate improves slightly

-
India’s caseload tops the 6 lakh-mark, six days after it breached the 5 lakh-mark, with 19,148 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s coronavirus tally now stands at 604,641 cases. The death toll, meanwhile, has reached 17,834, with 434 fatalities in a day.
The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (3,096), Karnataka (1,120), Tamil Nadu (967), Delhi (737), and Gujarat (286).
With 11,881 people being treated successfully in the last 24 hours, India’s recovery rate has improved marginally to 59.5% while the death rate has come down slightly to 2.9%.
Pharma companies including Abbott India, Pfizer, and Ipca Lab are among the eleven companies that, according to ICICI Securities, are likely to be included in the futures & options (F&O) segment.
