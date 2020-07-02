JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Telangana HC issues notice to govt over policy decision on online classes
Business Standard

Coronavirus update: Pune reports highest single-day spike of 1,251 cases

Pune recorded the highest single-day rise of 1,251 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count of patients to 23,680, a health official said.

Topics
Coronavirus | Pune | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing

Pune district in Maharashtra

recorded the highest single-day rise of 1,251 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count of patients to 23,680, a health official said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus also claimed the lives of 25 more people, which took the death toll in the district to 788, he said.

"Of the 1,251 cases, 860 were reported from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients now mounted to 18,156. However, 589 patients were also discharged from the hospitals during the day," the official said.

With 282 cases reported in the industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 tally there now stands at 3,582, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, civil hospital and areas under the Pune Cantonment Board increased to 1,939, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 10:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU