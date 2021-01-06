Is India ready for vaccine rollout? Key Covid updates of the last 24 hours

The health ministry is prepared to roll out the Covid vaccine within 10 days of the emergency use authorisation, which was granted to two companies on January 3. Aadhar verification too will be a part of the online vaccine delivery platform Co-Win. After engaging in a war of words, the chiefs of two of India's leading vaccine makers — and of India (SII) — called a truce on Tuesday and pledged to work together for a “smooth roll-out” of Covid-19 vaccines.

Tens of millions of doses prepared for India are sitting in storage despite having been authorized for use.While distribution in other nations started soon after approval with pricing deals signed ahead of time, New Delhi and of India Ltd. -- the world's biggest vaccine maker by volume and Plc's local partner -- have engaged in months of haggling behind closed doors and are yet to sign a formal supply agreement. That has left at least 70 million vaccine doses in limbo despite the urgent need in a country facing the world's second-largest outbreak.

Listen to the podcast for more



