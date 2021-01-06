India reports 18,088 fresh coronavirus cases, tally at over 10.3 million

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to1,03,74,932with18,088 infections being reported in a day, whilethe recoveries are nearingone crore, accordingto the Union data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to1,50,114with 264 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,97,272 pushing the national recovery rate to96.36 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16thconsecutive day.

There are 2,27,546,active cases of infections in the country whichcomprises2.19per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,17,74,63,405 samples have been tested up toJanuary 5 with9,31,408 samples being tested on Tuesday.

