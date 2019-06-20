Looking for H-1B visa? Trump all set to make it nearly impossible for you

-
ALSO READ
Trump govt begins process to ban work permits for spouses of H1-B holders
Donald Trump's immigration plan and how it will affect Indians
Indian H1B applicants more likely to receive requests for evidence: Report
Thousands of Indian techies return home as US rejects visa extensions
US can do better in visa policy for tech workers, says John T Chambers
-
The United States has told India it is considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, widening the two countries' row over tariffs and trade.
The plan to restrict the popular H-1B visa programme, under which skilled foreign workers are brought to the United States each year, comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to New Delhi.
Listen to this podcast for more.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU