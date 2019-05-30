Modi swearing-in: Raisina Hill gears up for its biggest-ever event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah and is learnt to have given shape to his council of ministers ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of his new government in the evening.

The list of union ministers is likely to be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon, sources said.

Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers for a second term at 7 pm.

Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.

Sources said Modi government 2.0 is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.

