Modi swearing-in: Raisina Hill gears up for its biggest-ever event

-
ALSO READ
Modi oath taking ceremony LIVE: Mauritius PM, Myanmar Prez arrive in Delhi
PM Modi to be sworn in on May 30, speculation over allocation of ministries
Modi 2.0: Portfolios 10 key members of BJP might get in the new Cabinet
PM Modi meets L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi; outgoing Cabinet resigns
Urjit Patel's resignation to Ram temple: PM Modi speaks on key issues
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah and is learnt to have given shape to his council of ministers ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of his new government in the evening.
The list of union ministers is likely to be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon, sources said.
Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers for a second term at 7 pm.
Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.
Sources said Modi government 2.0 is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.
Listen to this podcast for more.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU