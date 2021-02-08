More calamities ahead? Ground voices on Uttarakhand flood, rescue ops

Feb 7 was a normal Sunday until a glacier burst in Uttarakhand and washed away hopes of many.

The avalanche triggered a sudden, intense flooding in the river Dhauliganga, and severely damaged the nearby areas including Chamoli district, and hydropower projects in its vicinity.



To some, the scenes were reminiscent of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that killed over 5,000 people and led to heavy losses to infrastructure and agriculture lands.



Tune in to the podcast to get a better sense of the ground situations and latest updates.



