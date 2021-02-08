Pakistani troops target forward posts in Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua district

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The firing from across the border in Karol Krishna border outpost area started around 10:20 pm Sunday, prompting strong retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 5 am but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.

First Published: Mon, February 08 2021. 12:35 IST

