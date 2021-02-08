Pakistani intruder killed by BSF along International Border in Jammu

-
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post (border pillar no 64) in the Samba sector around 9:45 am, they said.
"Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the border fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. The dead body of one Pakistani intruder has been recovered," a BSF spokesperson said.
The spot where the body was found is around 40 metres from the International Border on the Indian side, the officials said.
