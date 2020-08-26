JUST IN
Naga insurgency and the peace talks with govt: History and situation so far

In this podcast, we will discuss about India's oldest insurgency, the demands of NSCN IM and rising tension between the Naga group and the interlocutor

Sansan Lotha  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi with NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah at the signing ceremony of Framework Agreement in 2015. Photo: PTI
Five years after the Nagaland Peace Accord was signed between the Government of India and NSCN IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah to address the sovereignty issue in the state, the accord still faces travails over separate Naga identity.

According to the framework agreement signed on the 3rd of August, 2015, which had R N Ravi as the Centre's interlocutor, the deal pushed towards bringing an early resolution to the decades-old dispute and to set a stage for the ongoing peace talks.

While hailing the agreement as 'historic', PM Modi had said that the deal 'mark not merely the end of a problem but the beginning of a new future.'

The Government of India through the framework agreement recognised the sovereignty of the Nagas and was signed after over 80 rounds of talks. But the details of the agreement were not made public even to the Parliament.

In this podcast, we will discuss about India's oldest insurgency, the demands of the NSCN IM and the rising tension between the Naga group and the interlocutor
