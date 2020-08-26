Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Durgapur district in West Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 shakes Delhi, tremors felt across NCR
Do you have an action plan if major earthquake hits Delhi, HC asks AAP govt
Earthquake in Delhi: Another quake in Delhi, Gurgaon of 2.1 magnitude
'A major earthquake may hit Delhi': Geologists on recent tremors across NCR
In pics: Strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Mexico on Tuesday
-
A medium-intensity earthquake of
magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.
The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre of Seismology said.
There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU