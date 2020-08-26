Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Durgapur district in West Bengal

A medium-intensity of



magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.

The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the Centre of Seismology said.

There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said.

