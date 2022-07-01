New 'open' category in elite swimming

FINA is the international federation recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for administering international competitions in water sports. It proposes rules and regulations for major aquatic sports such as swimming, diving, water polo among others.

FINA recently barred women from competing in elite women’s competition. The move was welcomed by many and slammed by a section too.

The debate around it started in March when freestyler Lia Thomas -- a athlete -- aced Olympic medley silver medallist Emma Weyant to win the prestigious US Collegiate title.

To protect the rights of the athletes to compete, and at the same time, to maintain competitive fairness at events, especially in the women’s category, FINA introduced the new “open” category. It seeks to provide opportunities for athletes to compete in FINA competitions in the category that reflects their gender identity and does not undermine FINA’s goals for the women’s category.

As more and more transgender women participate in elite athletic competitions, there is an increasing view that trans-women who have transitioned into a female post the puberty still retain large amounts of testosterone, giving them competitive edge over women.

A working science group set up by FINA found that post-pubescent males have circulating testosterone concentrations at least 15 times higher than post-pubescent females. A biological female athlete cannot overcome that advantage through training or nutrition.

However, transgender men can compete in men's competition category as they gain no biological or physical advantage.

FINA’s move could be seen as mainstreaming trans-women in society. It can serve as a platform for trans visibility also. Meanwhile, world soccer’s governing body FIFA and World Athletics said they will revisit their transgender eligibility policies, taking guidance from medical, legal, scientific, performance and human rights experts.