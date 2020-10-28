New updates on Mumbai suburban trains, Delhi schools & other news on Covid

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order to extend the Unlock 5 guidelines till 30th of Nov.



While containment zones will remain in lockdown until then, according to the recent press release, free inter-State and intra-State movement has come up as a major relief for commuters. This means, you no longer have to apply for a separate permission/ approval/ e-permit for such movements.



Activities like, International air travel, use of swimming pools for training of sportspersons, exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

