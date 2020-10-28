New updates on Mumbai suburban trains, Delhi schools & other news on Covid

-
ALSO READ
India business most affected due to coronavirus lockdown: Amazon CFO
Travel to night curfew: Lockdown 5.0 rules aim to open up country
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
OCI card holders' entry in India to remain suspended during lockdown: Govt
Covid-19: Migrant workers protest across India, demand to be sent back home
-
Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order to extend the Unlock 5 guidelines till 30th of Nov.
While containment zones will remain in lockdown until then, according to the recent press release, free inter-State and intra-State movement has come up as a major relief for commuters. This means, you no longer have to apply for a separate permission/ approval/ e-permit for such movements.
Activities like, International air travel, use of swimming pools for training of sportspersons, exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity.
Tune in to the podcast for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU