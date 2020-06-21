One in every 22 active Covid cases globally is in India; vaccine update

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports biggest single-day jump of 2,414 cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Biggest jump of over 3,000 cases in Delhi for first time
Coronavirus India LIVE: 4,048 Maharashtra police personnel infected so far
Coronavirus LIVE: Highest single-day spike of 3,752 cases in Maharashtra
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports over 2,000 daily cases for the first time
-
Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs on Sunday said it had received regulatory approval to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients.Hetero's generic version of remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'Covifor' in India, said the company after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).
Listen to the podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU