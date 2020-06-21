One in every 22 active Covid cases globally is in India; vaccine update

Of the 3,711,526 active cases around the world as of Sunday morning, 169,451 (4.57%) are in India. That implies, one in every 22 active infections is in the country.



Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs on Sunday said it had received regulatory approval to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients.Hetero's generic version of remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'Covifor' in India, said the company after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

