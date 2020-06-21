JUST IN
One in every 22 active Covid cases globally is in India; vaccine update

Of the 3,711,526 active cases around the world as of Sunday morning, 169,451 (4.57%) are in India

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Hetero set to launch Remdesivir under the brand name Covifor in India

India reported 15,413 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day jump yet, taking the total to 410,461, an increase of 3.9%.Death toll has reached 13,254, with 306 new fatalities in a day. India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.

Of the 3,711,526 active cases around the world as of Sunday morning, 169,451 (4.57%) are in India. That implies, one in every 22 active coronavirus infections is in the country.


Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs on Sunday said it had received regulatory approval to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients.Hetero's generic version of remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'Covifor' in India, said the company after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 16:49 IST

