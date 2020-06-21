JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Hetero to launch Covid drug Remdesivir under brand name Covifor in India
Business Standard

India crosses 400k mark with record spike of 15,413 Covid-19 cases in a day

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,27,755 patients cured so far, while there were 1,69,451 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am

Topics
Coronavirus | India | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
India registered over 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row. Photo: Shutterstock

A record single-day spike of 15,413 new Covid-19 cases took India's infection tally past the 400,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India has been registering record single-day spike for the past four days.

The jump of 15,413 cases took India's case load to 4,10,461.

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,27,755 patients cured so far, while there were 1,69,451 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.


"Thus, around 55.48 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row.

The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till 21 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.
First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU