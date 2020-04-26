JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in just 7 minutes: 10 things you shouldn't miss

In over 30-minute-long address, he said that India's fight against the coronavirus is "people-driven" and is being fought by the masses and the administration together

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in his radio show "Mann ki Baat". It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.

In over 30-minute-long address, he said that India's fight against the coronavirus is "people-driven" and is being fought by the masses and the administration together.


PM Modi exhorted people to shun complacency on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect them as it has so far not spread to areas they work or live in, saying "we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions".

To know the 10 important things Prime Minister said in ‘Mann ki Baat’, listen to this podcast
First Published: Sun, April 26 2020. 15:03 IST

