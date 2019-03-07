Podcast: India's billionaire club expected to grow 37% in the next 5 years

India’s is expected to grow 37 per cent in the next five years, beating the global and Asian averages, said a new report by UK-based property consultant Knight Frank on Wednesday.

In terms of growth in the number of (UHNWIs) — those with net assets of $30 million or more — the country is expected to see a growth of 39 per cent, the highest globally. India is followed by The Philippines (38 per cent) and China (35 per cent).



India saw a rise of 116 per cent in billionaires from 2013-18 and Bengaluru is expected to lead the story, the report said.

