Podcast: India's billionaire club expected to grow 37% in the next 5 years

The number in Asia is expected to touch 1,003 in the next four years - more than a third of the world's total billionaire population of 2,696, says Knight Frank study

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India’s billionaire population is expected to grow 37 per cent in the next five years, beating the global and Asian averages, said a new report by UK-based property consultant Knight Frank on Wednesday.

In terms of growth in the number of ultra-high networth individuals (UHNWIs) — those with net assets of $30 million or more — the country is expected to see a growth of 39 per cent, the highest globally. India is followed by The Philippines (38 per cent) and China (35 per cent).

India saw a rise of 116 per cent in billionaires from 2013-18 and Bengaluru is expected to lead the UHNWIs growth story, the report said.

For more on this and to know some interesting facts about the Knight Frank's Wealth Report, listen to this podcast
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 12:36 IST

