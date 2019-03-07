Grenade explosion at bus stand in Jammu injures at least 18

A powerful explosion occurred at the busy bus stand in the heart of Jammu on Thursday, police said.

The blast that occurred after 12 pm has injured at least 18 at Jammu bus stand, a police official said.

Police have cordoned off the entire area. Further details are awaited, the official said.

MK Sinha, IGP Jammu on blast at bus stand: It was a grenade explosion, it has caused injuries to approximately 18 people, all shifted to hospital pic.twitter.com/TYBvQ9lpKj — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019