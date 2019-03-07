JUST IN
Grenade explosion at bus stand in Jammu injures at least 18

Police have cordoned off the entire area. Further details are awaited

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu bus stand attack
Photo: Twitter (@ANI)

A powerful explosion occurred at the busy bus stand in the heart of Jammu on Thursday, police said.

The blast that occurred after 12 pm has injured at least 18 at Jammu bus stand, a police official said.

Police have cordoned off the entire area. Further details are awaited, the official said.
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 12:40 IST

