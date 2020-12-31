Restrictions in place for New Year celebrations: What's allowed, what's not

-
ALSO READ
Night curfew puts dampener on New Year's Eve plan amid Covid-19 pandemic
New Year eve celebration: A state-by-state guide to what you can & can't do
LIVE updates: Night curfew in Delhi on New Year's eve till 6 am on Jan 1
New Year parties, travel plans fizzle out as Maharashtra tightens curbs
Assembly elections to cabinet reshuffle: Action-packed 2021 for govt, Oppn
-
The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am to avoid large gathering during New Year celebrations.In Delhi, not more than 5 people will be allowed to assemble at public places during night curfew to avoid large gatherings. However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi.The move comes after Centre asked to impose restrictions on New year celebrations after assessing the local situation, though the final decision has been left to them.
Maharashtra government has announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 31st January next year. The Uddhav government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5th January.
Listen to the podcast to know about restrictions imposed by state governments due to Covid-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU