Restrictions in place for New Year celebrations: What's allowed, what's not

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 pm to 6 am to avoid large gathering during celebrations.In Delhi, not more than 5 people will be allowed to assemble at public places during night curfew to avoid large gatherings. However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi.The move comes after Centre asked to impose restrictions on celebrations after assessing the local situation, though the final decision has been left to them.

Maharashtra government has announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 31st January next year. The Uddhav government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5th January.

Listen to the podcast to know about restrictions imposed by state governments due to Covid-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain



