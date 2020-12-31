Four test positive for new coronavirus variant in Delhi: Health minister

-
-
Four people in the national capital have been found to be positive for the new coronavirus variant on Thursday, all have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
"Meanwhile, flights have been banned and more passengers are not coming in. We are tracing and monitoring people who have already arrived," said Jain.
"A total number of 38 returnees from aboard found COVID-19 positive out of them, four people has been found positive for new coronavirus variant. All have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital and it is believed they all belong to the national capital," he added.
The Central government has imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK. All flights originating from the UK to India are suspended till December 31, 2020, with effect from December 22.
Talking about the vaccination drive, the Minister said "we have built new sites for vaccination, no Covid-19 centre will be used for vaccination. A total of 1,000 centres will be built for vaccination We have prepared as to how the vaccines will be stored and who all will be vaccinated."
Meanwhile, Delhi government decided to close the COVID-19 care centres as there are no patients in these centres.
COVID-19 positivity rate has been brought down from 15.26 per cent on 7th November to 0.8 per cent as of December 31.
Ahead of the New Year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed a night curfew in Delhi, disallowing celebrations and the assembly of over five people at public places in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the new strain of the virus.
