Second pandemic wave? Five key coronavirus updates you should know

Coronavirus cases in India jumped to 8,088,851 with the addition of 48,648 new infections on Friday as the death toll peaked to 1,21,090, according to Health Ministry. Delhi reported a record 5,739 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases Covid-19 cases to 3,75,753. Officials said this is the highest number of cases reported in the metropolis in a single day.
France will go into national lockdown starting from Friday to stem the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday evening."The virus is circulating at a speed that not even the most pessimistic forecasts had anticipated," said Macron in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday.
