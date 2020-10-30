Maharashtra: Thane mayor orders audit of Covid-19 deaths in city

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Covid-19: Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask in Thane city
Maharashtra: 1,796 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Thane district
Maharashtra: Covid-19 recovery rate in Thane district nears 90%
Mahrashtra: Thane's Covid-19 count touches 96,960, death toll at 2,718
Ready to deal with possible second wave of COVID-19: Pune Mayor
-
Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has
asked the civic administration to conduct an audit of all COVID-19 deaths reported from within the civic limits of Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday.
In a letter to Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Thursday, Mhaske directed that a committee be formed to undertake the task.
The mayor noted that the municipal corporation and the administration have taken effective measures and strictly implemented the state government's guidelines to prevent the viral spread.
It is necessary to review the work done by the civic body to control the mortality rate, Mhaske said, adding that a detailed report can be prepared by conducting a daily audit of deaths in the civic limits.
A committee of officials from the health and administration department of the corporation, the Thane Task Force, representatives of hospitals among others, can be constituted for the purpose, he said.
This audit will help in planning measures that need to be taken in the future, he added.
Thane city has recorded 46,285 COVID-19 cases so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU