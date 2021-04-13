Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know

-
-
India will soon have many more vaccines against coronavirus as the government is speeding up emergency approvals for foreign-made vaccines that have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) in other countries.
This is being done to expand the basket of vaccines for domestic use and hasten the pace and coverage of vaccination.
In this podcast, we will discuss all about India’s third Covid vaccine, Sputnik V, its efficacy, cost, dose duration, among other things. We will also talk about the efficacy of Covishield and Covaxin against different variants of coronavirus.
