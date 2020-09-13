Striking revelations in Covid serosurvey, community transmission, and more

The much-anticipated result of the serosurvey has left many baffled, and with a good reason. The survey revealed that 0.73 per cent adults in India were exposed to by early May. That's a staggering 6.4 million infections, way more than the overall number of cases in the US at the time.

Business Standard's Ruchika Chitravanshi explains how ICMR's serosurvey data should be understood, and key takeaways from the survey result.

Tune in to the podcast for more