Striking revelations in Covid serosurvey, community transmission, and more

The survey revealed that 0.73 per cent adults in India were exposed to coronavirus by early May. Tune in to the podcast for more

Kanishka Gupta & Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
The much-anticipated result of the serosurvey has left many baffled, and with a good reason. The survey revealed that 0.73 per cent adults in India were exposed to coronavirus by early May. That's a staggering 6.4 million infections, way more than the overall number of cases in the US at the time.

Business Standard's Ruchika Chitravanshi explains how ICMR's serosurvey data should be understood, and key takeaways from the survey result.

First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 10:46 IST

