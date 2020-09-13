Coronavirus tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark, death toll at 78,586

India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past47 lakhwith94,372 newinfections being reported in a day, while37,02,595people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday,according to the Union data.

The totalcoronavirus cases mounted to47,54,356, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19casefatality rate due to the infection has further dropped to 1.65 per cent.

There are9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According tothe ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,62,60,928 samples have been tested up to September 12 with 10,71,702 samples being tested on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)