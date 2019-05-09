Surgical strikes during the UPA rule: The claims and counter-claims

Congress leaders including from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh claimed that several surgical strikes were conducted by army during the previous UPA rule.

“Multiple surgical strikes took place during our tenure, too. For us, military operations were meant for strategic deterrence and giving a befitting reply to anti-India forces than to be used for vote garnering exercises, Singh had said in an interview to a newspaper.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla had told reporters at an AICC briefing last week that six surgical strikes were conducted during the period of Manmohan Singh government.

PM Modi in a rally slammed the Congress for telling "lies" aand said the party does surgical strikes only "in video games"

Listen to this podcast for more..