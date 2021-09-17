The Morning Show, Ep 1: Jet Airway, Indian economy, and the middle class

-
ALSO READ
Kalrock-Jalan consortium receives NCLT nod to fly Jet Airways; stock up 5%
Jet Airways to have over 100 aircraft in 5 years; HQ will shift to Gurugram
Around 30 airports assure new Jet Airways owners of slot availability
Montek Ahluwalia named member of World Bank-IMF High-Level Advisory Group
Jet Airways staff unions challenge resolution plan, file appeal in NCLAT
-
Over two years after its operations were suspended, Jet Airways is ready for a take-off again. Will its second take-off be smooth or a turbulent one?
The economic revival may now seem real – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said it may have started in the first quarter itself – but is this recovery at the expense of the Indian middle class?
The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 have been hitting record highs. But is this rally sustainable? What is driving retail investors? Is it fundamentals or just misplaced exuberance?
The Indian economy is recovering. But can we settle into a long-term high-growth trajectory? What does former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, think about the present state of Indian economy?
The govt has notified rules to tax the interest you earn on provident fund. How will these rules impact your income?
Listen to this inaugural episode of the Business Standard Morning Show podcast to get answers to all these questions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU