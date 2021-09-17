The Morning Show, Ep 1: Jet Airway, Indian economy, and the middle class

Over two years after its operations were suspended, is ready for a take-off again. Will its second take-off be smooth or a turbulent one?



The economic revival may now seem real – has said it may have started in the first quarter itself – but is this recovery at the expense of the Indian middle class?



The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 have been hitting record highs. But is this rally sustainable? What is driving retail investors? Is it fundamentals or just misplaced exuberance?



The is recovering. But can we settle into a long-term high-growth trajectory? What does former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, think about the present state of



The govt has notified rules to tax the interest you earn on provident fund. How will these rules impact your income?



Listen to this inaugural episode of the Business Standard Morning Show podcast to get answers to all these questions.