Maha govt suspends Deshmukh's former personal secy over corruption case

Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended Sanjiv Palande, an additional collector rank officer who was personal secretary to former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with a corruption case.
According to the notice issued by the state government, Palande has been suspended under section 4(2) A of the Maharashtra Civil Service rule 1979.
The collector rank officer was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 26, in the alleged corruption case of Anil Deshmukh.
Police stated that the accused was in judicial custody in a PMLA case since July 6 and his suspension will be effective retrospectively from the date of his arrest.
On May 11, ED registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh and later conducted searches at his residence in Nagpur and Mumbai.
Further investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the case.
