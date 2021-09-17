Top headlines: Govt guarantees Rs 30,600-cr for bad bank; GST meeting today

The winner of the Air India disinvestment process will be declared in three weeks. will utilise the relief offered by the government to invest in technology and scout for equity investors.



More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:



Amazon, Microsoft swoop in on India farm-data trove



Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry. Read more

Telecom relief likely to cost Rs 14,000 crore to govt





Govt may select winner in Air India's disinvestment in 3 weeks

The government will select the winner in Air India’s disinvestment in about three weeks and two high-level committees will finalise the reserve price for the carrier within this period.

The reserve price of the carrier will be soon decided by the inter-ministerial group (IMG) headed by the secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), based on the inputs from government-appointed valuers. Read more The government’s telecom package, announced on Wednesday and comprising a moratorium on spectrum charges and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for four years, is likely to reduce non-tax revenues from the sector by around Rs 14,000 crore this fiscal year if companies opt for the offer. Read more

5G tech, new equity investors to be Vodafone Idea's calling card

(Vi), a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group, will continue to scout for new equity investors and invest in new technologies, including in fifth-generation-based technology, after the central government’s bailout package.