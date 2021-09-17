Top headlines: Govt guarantees Rs 30,600-cr for bad bank; GST meeting today

-
-
The winner of the Air India disinvestment process will be declared in three weeks. Vodafone Idea will utilise the relief offered by the government to invest in technology and scout for equity investors.
More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:
