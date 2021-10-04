TMS, Ep 12: Shareholder activism, Ajit Mohan on Facebook India plans, ETFs

We often hear of a growing trend in India Inc that could bode well for shareholders going forward but presents a set of unique challenges for companies involved. Yes, we are talking about shareholder activism, many instances of which we have seen lately at several top companies. So, why is India Inc seeing a surge in

Facebook, along with WhatsApp and Instagram, now has a user base of about 400 million in India. Now how does it plan to tap the next 800 million. India Managing Director Ajit Mohan discusses the social media giant's plans in the country with Surajeet Das Gupta in an exclusive interview.

Most markets across the globe witnessed profit booking as developments in China and a spike in crude oil prices dented sentiment. China's power crisis is hitting Asia's largest economy. Back home, increased power and gas prices have fanned inflation fears just when the RBI is scheduled to meet for its bi-monthly policy meeting. Against this backdrop, what lies ahead for the markets this week?

If you are a market investor, it's unlikely that you wouldn't have heard of Warren Buffett, the ninth-richest man in the world who has made a fortune by investing in stock markets. And Buffett understands that stock picking is not everyone's cup of tea. In fact, according to him, most average long-term investors would benefit from a much simpler strategy: investing in low-cost index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). So what are and how could you invest in them?

