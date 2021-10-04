Mumbai: Drug supplier taken into custody by NCB following series of raids

-
ALSO READ
Cruise ship drugs party: Aryan Khan, 2 others get NCB custody till Oct 4
SRK's son Aryan Khan, two others arrested by NCB in rave party case
NCB nabs 3 drug peddlers, seizes two country-made pistols in Patna
NCB arrests drug peddler from Goa in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case, says NCB
-
A drug supplier has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a series of raids in Bandra, Andheri, and Lokhandwala, late on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, the NCB arrested all eight persons who were detained in connection with the Mumbai cruise party raid.
Three accused including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were remanded to NCB custody by the Esplanade Court in Mumbai till today. The next hearing will be held today afternoon.
Other accused Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested and will be produced before the court today after their medical tests.
On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU