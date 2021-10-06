TMS, Ep 14: People behind SREI Infra, spot gold exchanges, and unicorns

The RBI recently superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance. These firms will now be taken up for insolvency proceedings. While the situation is still developing, we delve into the background of the family behind the business and how the crisis unfolded.

Market regulator Sebi has approved guidelines for setting up of spot gold exchanges. The move will help bring a transparent price-discovery mechanism, besides creating liquidity for retail investors. Let us take a look at how the exchange would work and how it compares with other gold instruments.

Amid volatility in the global markets, the focus will now shift to the RBI's three-day monetary policy review meeting, which kicks off today. Watch this report to know the issues that will guide the markets on today.

From being a mythical creature to a regular feature in business and financial discussions, unicorns certainly have come a long way. Now we hear the term unicorn so very often for startups that are doing very well. And, as if unicorns were not enough, now we also hear of decacorns and hectocorns? So what are unicorns in the startup universe? Can only startups become unicorns? Let’s understand all of these in this primer.

